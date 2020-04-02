Shehnaaz Gill tells fan, 'I am Siddharth fans but I also fan you'

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill rose to prominence by showing her goofy side in the 13th season of Bigg Boss. People showered immense love on her, but she eventually lost the trophy to good friend Sidharth Shukla.



Apart from being a Punjabi star, Shehnaaz is a social media star and enjoys a follower base of 4.2 million fans on Instagram. Not only this, she has many fan pages credited to her name on Instagram. A fan page dropped a cute video of Shehnaaz Gill a few days back.

The video starts with her addressing the questions asked by her fans. While reading a comment, Shehnaaz said, 'I am Siddharth fans but I also fan you'. Impressed with her fan, the actress added, 'Oooo my type of English, I like it'.

Have a look below, and tell us what you think.

