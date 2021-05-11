As Shehnaaz Gill turns a producer, here's what Sidharth Shukla has to ask her for

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill is one of the popular divas of the Telly screen. The Punjabi Ki Katrina rose to fame with her stint in Colors' most popular and controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13.

Another handsome hunk who is constantly grabbing all the attention from the viewers is TV hottie, Sidharth Shukla. He has become everyone's favourite ever since his participation in Bigg Boss 13 and also winning the show's trophy.

While Shehnaaz did not win the show but managed to grab the maximum attention of the viewers with her participation. Gill's growing closeness with Sidharth Shukla became a major highlight of the show.

The viewers showered heaps of praises for Sid and Shehnaaz and fondly refer to them as Sidnaaz.

Shehnaaz and Sidharth are extremely popular among the fans. The duo enjoys a massive fan base on popular social media platforms Twitter and Instagram.

One tweet or picture on their social media handle gets them trending and fans shower lots of love on all their posts.

And now, as we all know that Shehnaaz Gill has turned into a producer, she has added another feather to her cap.

Sidharth Shukla took to Twitter to congratulate Shehnaaz's brother Shehbaz for his upcoming project.

The Dil Se Dil Tak actor also extended warm wishes to Shehnaaz for her new venture and also made a sweet request to his dear friend.

Take a look:

Hey @ShehbazBadesha my boy good job with the video loved the song and you … didn’t know you were so talented..keep doing better @ishehnaaz_gill you’ve become a producer now … kya baat hai boss you killing it ! … apne ko bhi kisi kaam ke liye yaad karna .. proud of you — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) May 11, 2021

Well, it seems Sidharth is always looking forward to sharing the screen with Shehnaaz.

It will be interesting to see if Shehnaaz and Sidharth will come together once again for a project.

