Shehnaaz Gill unfollows Vikas Gupta

MUMBAI: Vikas Gupta's rooted a lot for Shehnaaz Gill when she was in the Bigg Boss 13 house. He also fanned SidNaz (Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz). Recently, the makers of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge sent Vikas inside the house.

As we know, Shehnaaz walked out of the finale, saying that she doesn't wish to choose anyone as she still feels only for Sidharth Shukla. However, this is what led to it.

Vikas and Shehnaaz got into a major argument. Vikas asked Shehnaaz whether she has space in her heart. She didn't have any reply, so Vikas asked her why she is in the house then.

After this conversation, Shehnaaz actually left the show. Now, we don't know if she got offended with Vikas, or she was genuinely confused about being inside and somewhere wanted to leave. Moreover, Shehnaaz has unfollowed Vikas on all social media platforms.

Credits: SpotboyE