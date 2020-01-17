News

Shehnaaz Gill wants to be a part of THIS TV show

17 Jan 2020 03:12 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 has gotten an extension yet again, which is solid proof of the show’s popularity among the audience.

This season, a lot of contestants have been in the news. Punjabi actress and singer Shehnaaz Gill has made the most of her time in the controversial reality show. Be it her constant mood swings, her flipping nature, entertaining activities or her romance with Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz has done everything possible to entertain fans.

This week, Bigg Boss called the family and friends of the housemates to surprise them, and Sana's father entered the house to support her and give her advice. Well, outside the house, her father has spoken a lot about her daughter and her equation with Sidharth and animosity with Himanshi Shukla.

Moreover, in an interaction with Bollywoodlife, her father revealed that she has been a huge fan of The Kapil Sharma Show and would like to be a part of it.

Well, Kapil, are you listening?

