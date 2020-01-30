Shehnaaz Gill wants Himanshi Khurana to become her MANAGER after Bigg Boss 13

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is riding high on success. The makers are not leaving any stone unturned to entertain the viewers.

The current week which is called the connections week has made the show even more interesting as it has added more flavour, drama and masala to the show.

Himanshi Khurana re-entered the house as Asim Riaz’s connection. However, her “connection” with Shehnaaz Kaur Gill has also improved considerably. The duo had a major controversy prior to entering the house, but all that seems to be a history now as both Himanshi and Shehnaaz are pally towards each other.

In the upcoming episodes, Himanshi will express that because of someone else, she complained against Shehnaaz as she was manipulated by that person. Himanshi tells Shehnaaz that she can not stand that person’s picture in Shehnaaz’s photo-frame and would love to hide that person’s face. Shehnaaz will handover the frame to Himanshi who will then cut that person from the picture. Later, Shehnaaz in good humor said that she wants Himanshi to be her manager outside the house.

Whom do you think are they talking about? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.