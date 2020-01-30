News

Shehnaaz Gill wants Himanshi Khurana to become her MANAGER after Bigg Boss 13

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
30 Jan 2020 12:55 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is riding high on success. The makers are not leaving any stone unturned to entertain the viewers.

The current week which is called the connections week has made the show even more interesting as it has added more flavour, drama and masala to the show.

Himanshi Khurana re-entered the house as Asim Riaz’s connection. However, her “connection” with Shehnaaz Kaur Gill has also improved considerably. The duo had a major controversy prior to entering the house, but all that seems to be a history now as both Himanshi and Shehnaaz are pally towards each other.

In the upcoming episodes, Himanshi will express that because of someone else, she complained against Shehnaaz as she was manipulated by that person. Himanshi tells Shehnaaz that she can not stand that person’s picture in Shehnaaz’s photo-frame and would love to hide that person’s face. Shehnaaz will handover the frame to Himanshi who will then cut that person from the picture. Later, Shehnaaz in good humor said that she wants Himanshi to be her manager outside the house.

Whom do you think are they talking about? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags > Colors, Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Kaur Gill, Himanshi Khurana, Asim Riaz, Vishal Aditya Singh, Siddharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Mahira Sharma, Aarti Singh, Paras Chhabra, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Malang and Jawani Janeman cast on sets of The...

Malang and Jawani Janeman cast on sets of The Kapil Sharma Show
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days