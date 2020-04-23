Shehnaaz Gill warns China in her latest video

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill is making sure to keep her fans entertained even during the lockdown. While inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, the singer made headlines for her crazy antics, drama, and her love for the Sidharth Shukla. She then featured in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

We all know that the first known case of Coronavirus originated in Wuhan, China. Shehnaaz has now sent a warning to China while speaking Chinese. Taking to her Insta account, the Punjabi star shared a funny video of doing Karate. The video starts with Gill saying, 'Yeh jo China walo ne harqat ki hain naa, main unko ek hi baat bola chahti hun. Bolna nahi chahti chaitaawani dena chahti hun.'

Credits: SpotboyE