News

Shehnaaz Gill warns China in her latest video

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Apr 2020 07:04 PM

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill is making sure to keep her fans entertained even during the lockdown. While inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, the singer made headlines for her crazy antics, drama, and her love for the Sidharth Shukla. She then featured in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

We all know that the first known case of Coronavirus originated in Wuhan, China. Shehnaaz has now sent a warning to China while speaking Chinese. Taking to her Insta account, the Punjabi star shared a funny video of doing Karate. The video starts with Gill saying, 'Yeh jo China walo ne harqat ki hain naa, main unko ek hi baat bola chahti hun. Bolna nahi chahti chaitaawani dena chahti hun.'

Have a look, and tell us what you think.

Credits: SpotboyE

Tags Shehnaaz Gill Bigg Boss 13 Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Lockdown coronavirus Instagram TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

These Bollywood couples prove age is just a...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here