Shehnaaz Gill's Kurta Pajama Song is out: fans go absolutely bonkers, say sana is the 'Queen Of Our Hearts'

MUMBAI: The song Kurta Pajama is sung by singer Neha Kakkar’s brother Tony Kakkar featuring Shehnaaz Gill is finally out. A day ahead of the song release, #KurtaPajamaTomorrow was among the top trends on Twitter and fans of Shehnaaz and Tony Kakkar couldn’t hold their excitement. After delivering hits like Bhula Dunga co-starring Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz is all set to charm fans again. As the much-anticipated song releases, fans can’t help but sing praises of Sana and her performance. They think the song is all things LIT and Shehnaaz Gill looks absolutely killer.

On Instagram, Shehnaaz Gill informed fans that the song is finally out. The actress shared a small glimpse of the song and wrote, “#Kurtapajama out now on @desimusicfactory YouTube channel. @tonykakkar @anshul300 @rahuldid @raghav.sharma.14661 @underdogdigitall.”

As soon as Shehnaaz Gill posted the video, many fans took to the comments to express their feelings about the song. One fan wrote, “Babe song is amazing we really enjoyed it and you are looking so,” and shared fire emojis. The fan mentioned to Sana that the song is amazing and that she looks hot. Another fan wrote, “I am in love with you,” and revealed he is love with Gill

Meanwhile, many other fans left comments talking about Shehnaaz Gill and Tony Kakkar’s performance and poured out lots of love on the song. One fan wrote, “The song is LIT,” while another couldn’t get over Shehnaaz’s hotness.

