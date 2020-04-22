Shehnaaz Gill's latest TikTok video is all things cute

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill was among the most loved and popular contestants in Bigg Boss 13. The lady won millions of hearts after she came out of the house. Be it her romantic equation with Sidharth Shukla or her funny banter with Salman Khan and the housemates, she not only paved her way into the television industry but also in our hearts.

Shehnaaz Gill is one hell of a TikTok sensation. In fact, when a media portal conducted a poll to know whose TikTok game viewers liked the best, the results seemed a little expected as Shehnaaz defeated her then-arch rival Himanshi Khurana by a huge margin

Speaking of TikTok, we recently came across a TikTok video of Sana where she is seen enacting on a Punjabi song Tusi Mote Mote Ho, and damn, her expressions are killer as she emotes according to the tunes of the song.

Have a look.

