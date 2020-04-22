News

Shehnaaz Gill's latest TikTok video is all things cute

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Apr 2020 12:39 PM

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill was among the most loved and popular contestants in Bigg Boss 13. The lady won millions of hearts after she came out of the house. Be it her romantic equation with Sidharth Shukla or her funny banter with Salman Khan and the housemates, she not only paved her way into the television industry but also in our hearts.

Shehnaaz Gill is one hell of a TikTok sensation. In fact, when a media portal conducted a poll to know whose TikTok game viewers liked the best, the results seemed a little expected as Shehnaaz defeated her then-arch rival Himanshi Khurana by a huge margin 

Speaking of TikTok, we recently came across a TikTok video of Sana where she is seen enacting on a Punjabi song Tusi Mote Mote Ho, and damn, her expressions are killer as she emotes according to the tunes of the song.

Have a look.

Credits: SpotboyE

 

Tags Shehnaaz Gill TikTok Bigg Boss 13 Sidharth Shukla Instagram TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Sharad and Ripci’s wedding moments on...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here