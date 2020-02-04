Shehnaaz Gill's reaction on 'Bin painde ka lota' and why she considers Rashami-Asim's friendship an option

MUMBAI: Out of all the contestants, Shehnaaz Gill is one such actress who has won several hearts with the way she has played the game so far. Be it fighting hard for her alleged relationship with Sidharth Shukla or taking efforts to win the captaincy task, Shehnaaz has done it all to survive in the house.

Sid and Shehnaaz's growing closeness became a major topic of discussion. She confessed on the national television about her feelings for the popular TV actor.

We have seen ho tables turn in no time in the Bigg Boss house, the same goes with our contestants whose relationship dynamics change with time and as per the situation.

There was a time when Sid and Shehnaaz came extremely close and were inseparable. Then things went hunky-dory between the two. Shehnaaz had distanced herself from Sid for a while. That's when we saw Shehnaaz spending time with Rashami Desai and Asim Riaz.

Talking about the same, she said that Rasahmi and Asim's friendship is very important for her and she talks to them because they give her importance. She thinks they can be her very good friends and she will always stay in touch with them.

Shehnaaz has been all over the place many times in the Bigg Boss house and that's how she is being referred as a Flipper or someone who can't stand up for her on views. She is being blamed for being everywhere and can never take a stand for herself.