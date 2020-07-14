Shehnaaz Gill's throwback video grooving to HArdy Sandhu's 'Kya Baat Ay' is viral!

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill's love for dance is not a secret from anyone. While entering Bigg Boss 13 to leave the house on the finale, Shehnaaz has been constantly proving her dance mettle throughout the 'tedha season.' Be it Bhangra (a traditional dance form) or grooving to a hip Bollywood number, Shehnaaz surely knows how to make heads turn with her dancing talent. She was one of the only contestants who never missed out grooving to the famous morning songs in the BB 13 house. Even though she did not win the show, she definitely captured hearts with her cute, innocent, and happy-go-lucky personality.

Tomorrow, it is going to be exactly 5 months from BB 13's finale, however, the craze for Shehnaaz has not reduced even by an ounce. While the Punjabi Kudi ensures to interact with her fans by sharing multiple posts, almost every day, her fans seem to not have enough. Shehnaaz's fans keep digging into her 'good old days' and don't stop sharing her best videos and photos from the past. We recently got our hands into such an amazing video, where the young girl is merrily grooving to a peppy song, and the video is now going viral on Instagram.

In the clip, Shehnaaz can seen flaunting her wonderful dance moves on Hardy Sandhu's foot-tapping song 'Kya Baat Ay'. From her thumkas to her expressions to her look, Shehnaaz has definitely nailed the song. While her moves are certainly eye-catching, it is her look that will get you more impressed, as it perfectly fits the feel of the song. Sana is seen wearing a denim jacket paired with a black crop top and black lowers. With open tresses, dewy makeup, and the glasses, Shehnaaz is here to win over your hearts. Her moves are on fleek, and this video is another proof that she was born to dance.

