Shehnaaz has the best reply to the contestant who had asked her to leave the Bigg Boss house

MUMBAI: Post the Bigg Boss finale Shehnaaz is seen on the show Mujse Shaadi Karoge where she will be looking for a groom for herself alongside even Paras as joined her on the show.

Since the show was announced Shehnaaz’s fans and her the family were against her doing this show, as they thought the channel is doing a favour on her in order to make Siddarth win.

And since the fans cannot see her with anyone else except for Siddarth, they have demanded the show to be banned.

Shehnaaz seems to be in a flashback mode, where recently she gave back a biffting reply to all those people who told her that she should go out of the house, but the singer emerged as the third runner up of the show.

And she also said that everyone has left the house, but she is still here and she will live here for the next three months.

Check out the reply below :