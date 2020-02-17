News

Shehnaaz Kaur Gill’s SILENT MESSAGE for Sidharth Shukla

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
17 Feb 2020 01:11 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 was one helluva show. Controversies, twists, drama and full on dose of entertainment. Needless to say the season was the best and the longest of all. After almost four and a half months, Sidharth Shukla lifted the winner’s trophy.

One of the contestants that gained immense popularity from the show is Shehnaaz Gill. So much so that the channel decided to encash her popularity and dedicate a show on the Punjabi actress-singer’s swayamvar. In Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz was known for her bond with Sidharth Shukla. Time and again, Shehnaaz expressed her feelings of love with Sidharth, however, the latter did not respond to it with conviction. Sidharth always claimed to be Shehnaaz’s friend and said he will try to be in touch and catch up with her sometime once the show ended.

Shehnaaz Gill took to Instagram and made an uber cute video on the song “Ismey Tera Ghaata”. Her choice of song only makes us wonder if it a silent message for Sidharth Shukla.

Have a look at the video:

What are your views on SidNaaz? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

