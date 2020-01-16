Shehnaaz opens up, says, “Mera pehela crush camera hi hai”

MUMBAI: All the Jobs in the world seem difficult and monotonous to the people doing them, yet can be so interesting and may probably even be a dream job for many. Being an actor is one such dream job for millions across the globe, yet they somehow fail to realise the amount of work that needs to into it. In the latest clip of Unseen Undekha on VOOT, watch Rashami and Shehnaaz discuss the ugly aspect of being actors.

Shehnaaz describes the life of an artist as she says, “Logo ko lagta hai nah ki inki artist life hai, bohot khush hai, matlab inse khush koi ho hi nai sakta. Yeh kya, inka toh yahi kaam hai, but inko itna nai pata, logo ko, ki is artist life me peeche humare saath kitni cheeze dukh bhari hai. Hum kabhi kabhi act bhi kar rahe hote hai, jab humara shoot hota hai, aur hume kai kai baar woh act me aana padta hai. Hasna padta hai, khush hona padta hai chahe andar se kitne bhi dukhi hote hai hum,” and then asks Rashami, “Tere saath kabhi hua hai?”

Rashami responds by asking, “Tujhe lagta hai tujhe mujhe batane ki zarurat hai?” Shehnaaz then continues saying, “Aisi kitni baar hua hai mere saath ki mai itni sad hu, meri aankho se paani aa raha hota hai aur mera make – up chal raha hota hai aur mera make- up artist kehta hai ‘Chup kar jaa, Chup kar jaa, please, please vanity me koi aa jayega. Please rona mat.’ Aur mujhe kehta hai, ‘Haaye mera make-up kharaab ho raha hai. Mat ro please mat ro.’ Aisi situations bhi aayi hui hai, mann maar ke kaam kiya hai aur camera ko humesha respect di hai.”

She explains, “Like jab mai kuch karu nah, toh camera ko proud feel ho. Mera pehela crush Camera hi hai.”

Actors’ dedication and the hard work they put into their work is truly worthy of appreciation. Tune in to Useen Udekha exclusively on VOOT and catch all the latest gossip on the lives of the contestants.