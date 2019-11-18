Shehnaaz reveals she wants to make an online game related to Industry

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one reality show that has transformed the lives of not just commoners but celebrities alike. The show has time and again given wings to the dreams of contestants, season after season. In the recent clip of VOOT’s Unseen Undekha, Shehnaaz Gill is seen expressing a very unusual desire. In conversation with Sidharth and Shefali, Shehnaaz reveals “Yaar mera na life main ek dream hai lekin who pata nahi kabhi poora hoga ya nahi but main chahti woh koi kare.” Talking about what the game would look like, Shehnaaz goes on to talk about her desire. “Main bhi game banana chahti hun. Jaise PUBG and all. Aise, itna paisa kamau aisi game ban jaaye.” In response to this, Sidharth teases Shehnaaz saying “Oh, lovely!”



Shefali, after listening to the conversation questions “Kya game banaegi bol.” Confident about her innovative idea of launching a game, Shehnaaz responds “Kuch aisa hi matlab net pe ki jiski addciction ho jaaye bande ko.” Sidharth Shukla appreciates Shehnaaz and tells her that it sounds nice and interesting.



Shehnaaz further adds “Bada mann karta hai kabhi aise par paise nahi hai nahi toh main bahut kuch karu.” Shefali asks her if her game would be something like Candy Crush, a popular game on mobile to which Shehnaaz responds “Mere dimaag main idea bhi hai ek.” Here, both Sidharth and Shefali try asking her about the game in detail but Shehnaaz refuses to share her idea. Shefali also reveals here that her brother is a game designer.Shehnaaz then notoriously comments “Itna bata deti hun ke industry se related hai”, and further reveals “Tujhe pata hai jo main game banaungi usme bande bhi change kar sakte hain apni pasad se.”Sidharth Shukla, who is closely listening to Shehnaaz’s strange desire suggests that she should make something on affairs and relationships. Shehnaaz puts down BFF Sidharth’s recommendation and quips “ Mere pass bahut accha idea hai ek” to which Sidharth funnily responds “Superb yaar, superb. Batana mat hum logo ko.”Well, it’s totally surprising to know that the entertainment queen Shehnaaz Gill wants to launch an online game. Only time will tell if she is able to make her dream come or not. Till then, tune-in to Unseen Undekha on VOOT and get to know some exclusive and unfiltered revelations.