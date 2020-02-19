News

Shehnaaz’s brother Shehbaaz confirms that she won’t marry and Sidnaaz will live forever

19 Feb 2020

MUMBAI: Post the Bigg Boss finale Shehnaaz is seen on the show Mujse Shaadi Karoge where she will be looking for a groom for herself alongside even Paras as joined her on the show.

Since the show was announced Shehnaaz’s fans and her family were against her doing this show, as they thought the channel is doing a favour on her in order to make Siddarth win.

Now Shehnaaz’s brother Shehbaaz recently went live on Instagram, and confirmed to the audience that Shehnaaz won’t be marrying on the show, and she is doing this show for fun.

He also said that Sidnazz ( Siddarth +Shehnaaz) will always live forever in the audiences mind and heart and that place Shehnaaz cannot give to any.

Well Shehnaaz too came into the video and assured her fans that they shudn’t be worried and she won’t be marrying anyone on the show.

There is no doubt that this brother and sister duo is very entertaining.

Check out the video below :

