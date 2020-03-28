Shehnaaz’s SPECIAL message for Sidharth

MUMBAI: Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s chemistry was loved by the audience and post the show the fans have been missing their chemistry on television.

Recently the duo appeared in a music video and created history by breaking all records on the internet.The two were applauded for their chemistry and everyone who has watched the video wanted to fall in love.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz, as a pair, have a massive fan following and the fans keep trending their hashtags on social media, thus showing their unconditional love and support to them.

Now one of their fans shared a message of Shehnaaz which she had for Sidharth. It read: ‘Whatever you tell me to do I won't do it, but still, I will do anything for you.

Time and again Shehnaaz has been vocal about her feelings for Sidharth, but he has always maintained that she is only a close friend.

Fans have also recommended to stop being judgmental towards her as she has a life to live, and can choose whoever she wants to be with.