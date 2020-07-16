Shehnaaz is worried to do THIS post lockdown

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill came into limelight after participating in Bigg Boss 13. Her fan following has escalated after participating in the reality show.

Bigg Boss 13’s bubbly and chirpy contestant Shehnaaz has made a special place in the audience’s hearts. Her child-like innocence and entertaining personality have won fans’ hearts.

The world is dealing with a tough time because of Coronavirus. And currently, as Mumbai is also following lockdown, everyone including celebrities has self-quarantined themselves.

While there are celebrities giving out short speeches and creating awareness on the precautionary measures which should be taken, Shehnaaz on the other hand, is sharing some funny videos to keep the audiences entertained.

Now we came across a video where Shehnaaz is saying what she is afraid of post lockdown.

In the video, one can see how Shehnaaz is telling that during this lockdown she has done so much household work that now when she interacts with the media, she is afraid that she would tell them to give her household work only.

The actress is quite active on her social media platforms and keeps her fans updated about what she is up to.

