Shehnaaz's brother does a Sidharth Shukla

30 Jan 2020 08:57 PM

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill is among the most loved and talked about contestants of Bigg Boss 13. She is adored by the audience as well as celebrities. Shehnaaz has always nailed it with her unique style of singing and entertaining.

Right now, family week is going on in the house. Sana's brother Shahbaaz has entered the house to stay with his sister and support her.

Well, needless to say, Shahbaaz is as entertaining as Sana.

 Here is a clip in which he is mimicking Sidharth Shukla in a hilarious way.

Have a look below, and tell us what you think.

