Is this Shehnaaz's way of taking revenge from Paras?

MUMBAI: Shehenaaz Kaur Gill is an Indian actress, model, and singer. She is popularly known for roles in Punjabi films like Kala Shah Kala, and Daaka. She participated in reality show Bigg Boss 13 and was the second runner-up.

Paras Chhabra left the show with Rs 10 Lakh, saying he came and went by his own will and at least didn’t go empty handed. And now, Shehnaaz and Paras are seen in reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. It has already started creating quite a buzz among the audience. Shehenaaz seems to make fun of Ankita Srivastava and also pokes Paras.

Ankita is an Indian actress and model who shot to fame after she appeared in the Bollywood film Welcome Back. She is Paras' suitor. Paras and Shehnaaz were not on good terms in BB13, and they fought a lot.

A Bigg Boss fan shared a picture on Instagram and said, 'Sana pure big boss ka badla Paras se isi show mai le rahi hai...i like it.'

Viewers are absolutely loving her performance.

Do you think Shehenaaz Gill is rocking it?