Shehnaz and Paras' hilarious banter will have you ROFL

By TellychakkarTeam
18 Feb 2020 05:53 PM

MUMBAI: Mujhse Shaadi Karoge will lock Shehnaz and Paras in a house, this time for 13 weeks and with 12 suitors.

Shehnaz and Paras as bride and groom will choose their suitors from a pool of 6 each and helping them in screening the top 6 matches would be their close friends and Bigg Boss co-contestants: Siddharth Shukla and Rashmi Desai.

Shehnaz went live on Instagram and was seen asking Paras if he will flip from marriage like her in the show. Paras tells that she got famous with her flipping attitude, hence will flip here to get famous.
Shehnaz says, 'We will flip together in the end'.

Have a look.

Credits: TOI 

