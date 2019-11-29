News

Shehnaz Gill has talent in her bones!

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Nov 2019 03:10 PM

MUMBAI: Punjabi singer Shehnaz Gill caught everyone’s attention with her first statement – ‘I am Punjab ki Katrina’. Cute, bubbly, funny, and the most entertaining contestant in Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaz provides comic relief in the house. Let's take a look at when Shehnaz made everyone laugh out loud.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz's bond in Bigg Boss 13 is one that has made hearts beat. Whether it is the housemates or fans, 'SidNaaz' have made many heads turn with their inseparable chemistry and love for each other. Just as we all know, their friendship did hit a rocky patch in the past few weeks, but they have bounced back again.

Shenaaz has always nailed it with her unique style not only in singing and entertaining also in hotness. Fans have posted a pictures in which Shehnaz has portrayed her music love by making a tattoo on the body, which shows that music is her life and her love for music is infinite. It is a huge headphone above the waist. She has grabbed the viewers' attention on social media also.

Tags > Shehnaz Gill, Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla, SidNaaz, TellyChakkar,

