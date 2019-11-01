Shehzad Shaikh aka Naksh DESTROYS a set-up of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai... Find out why!

MUMBAI: Actors are working day in and day out, sweating it out in front of the camera to bring the best of themselves on television.



Enacting roles, giving retakes, shooting for close-ups, and wide shots... everything some how does take a toll. And what comes in as a savior during this time is indulging in a break to rejuvenate oneself. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai cast is like a family and enjoys every moment on the set of the show.



And it looks like actor Shehzad Shaikh, who plays the character of Naksh in the show, found his indulgence in football. While he was passionately playing it, he ended up destroying a set-up of the show. However, on the whole, Shehzad seems to be having a fun day at work.



The actor took to social media to share the same.



