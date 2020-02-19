Shemaroo MarathiBana to air the World Television Premiere of Chhatrapati Shasan on Shiv Jayanti, to entertain Marathi audiences

MUMBAI: Keeping up with a promise of entertaining Marathi audiences, Shemaroo MarathiBana, the newly launched Marathi movie channel from Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd., today announced a new line-up of popular Marathi movies. Shemaroo MarathiBana, a name that resonates with Marathi Pride, today is airing the World Television Premiere of the much loved Chhatrapati Shasan starring Santosh Juvekar, Makrand Deshpande and Kishore Kadam on the auspicious occasion of Shiv Jayanti. The channel will also telecast movies like Balkadu starring Neha Pendse, Umesh Kamat and Prasad Oak, Photocopy, Bakula Namdev Ghotale, Porbazaar in addition to World TV Premieres of popular films like Judgement and Lagna Mubarak and many more family entertainers. The World Television Premieres will be aired at 12pm and 7pm.

Shemaroo MarathiBana was recently launched with sole aim to entertain Marathi speaking audiences by offering high quality Marathi movies/plays across Maharashtra and Goa. The channel has a line up of specially curated Marathi content for its audience. Shemaroo MarathiBana believes in celebrating memorable occasions that take place in Maharashtra and have lined-up movies as per these special days. The lineup for telecast will include superhit movie Chhatrapati Shasan for Shiv Jayanti, Judgement for Women’s Day and Poshter Girl for Holi. Shemaroo MarathiBana will cover genres from romantic comedy, drama, courtroom drama, comedy, period drama and many more.

Excited about the announcement, the lead actor of Chhatrapati Shashan Santosh Juvekar has said, ‘Heartiest congratulations and all the best to the team, Shemaroo MarathiBana channel. Guys thank you so much for such a nice opportunity, you have started a superb channel for all our Marathi films and our audiences and fans. Best Wishes and good luck on this new journey’

Multi-talented actor Makrand Deshpande, also commented on the occasion and said, ‘I am excited to announce the World Television Premiere of my movie ‘Chhatrapati Shasan’ on the newly launched Marathi movie channel Shemaroo MarathiBana on the auspicious occasion of Shiv Jayanti. There couldn't have been a better day to present the story to my fans, a movie that depicts preserving Chhatrapati Shivaji's ideology and how it can change today’s society for the better. Every actor wishes to be associated with iconic banners and through this association with Shemaroo MarathiBana, I will be able to reach out and entertain a wider set of audience to fulfil the promise of entertainment. Shemaroo MarathiBana is a Marathi movie channel that is not only synonymous to Marathi pride, but it also showcases movies that entertain and represent the best of Marathi culture. I wish Shemaroo all the luck and love from the audiences. I look forward to work with Shemaroo and partner for more projects in the coming future.’

Shemaroo MarathiBana is a family entertainment movie channel, and the current line-up of movies will surely entertain Marathi audience across age groups. Movies like Chhatrapati Shasan, Photocopy, Porbazaar, Poshter Girl Along along with a mega lineup of superhit movies like Bakula Namdev Ghotale, Porbazaar, Judgement, Balkadu, Ani... Dr. Kashinath Ghanekar, Zapatlela 2, Lagna Mubarak will be part of the upcoming line-up. Viewers will be in for a treat and will get to see superhit movies of all their favourite Marathi stars like Santosh Juvekar, Siddhartha Jadhav, Bharat Jadhav, Sonalee Kulkarni, Sai Tamhankar, Ankush Choudhary, Tejashree Pradhan, Prarthana Behere and many others.