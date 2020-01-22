ShemarooMe adds new chat show to strengthen the content bouquet offering of their Gujarati category

MUMBAI: Giving a major boost to its already massive Gujarati category, ShemarooMe announced the launch of its new Gujarati chat show – ‘Mr. D show with Dhwani Gautam’. The show will see renowned celebrities from the Gujarati Film Fraternity as well as the television industry who will grace the couch and share some exciting anecdotes and inside scoops about themselves and their journey. This 28-episode chat-show, will be hosted by the well-known director from the Gujarati industry, Mr. Dhwani Gautam.

ShemarooMe, the video streaming OTT platform of Shemaroo Entertainment – India’s leading player in the media and entertainment industry and offers a holistic bank of entertaining content ranging from movies, plays, and songs across the Gujarati categories. Shemaroo’s Gujarati content bank consists of some of the highest-grossing movies and plays like Sharato Lagu, Fera Fera Hera Feri, Natsamrat, Chhello Divas, Gujjubhai The Great amongst others that have been entertaining the audiences across all age groups.

The new chat show will see hot favorites of the Gujarati industry like Freddy Daruwala, Parthiv Gohil and Manasi Parekh, the famous duo Aarohi and Sandeep, Malhar Thakar, Ojas Rawal, Nilay Patel, Jolly Rathod, Manan Desai and Bhumi Trivedi amongst many others, who will be seen sharing some interesting stories of their journey. Through the show, the audiences will get to witness never heard stories, anecdotes, experiences, romantic encounters of their favorite celebrities along with their likes-dislikes, humor all in a tête-à-tête.



“ShemarooMe has a strong foothold in Gujarati content space with a huge bank of content library accessible to our audiences. To add another feather to our cap, we are elated to announce the release of our new chat show ‘Mr. D Show with Dhwani Gautam’. Gujarati has always been a huge audience base for us, and we have been entertaining them through our various content offerings, formats and platforms over the last few decades. We are constantly innovating our content offering to provide quality viewing experience to our audiences and our new chat show promises to exactly do the same.” said Mr. Hiren Gada, CEO, Shemaroo Entertainment Limited.

Present at the launch event, the host and famous Director of Gujarati Film industry, Dhwani Gautam said, “I am excited to be a part of the show that will be under the big banner of the entertainment giant, Shemaroo and an equally reputed production house, Crystal Colors. Every artist aspires to be associated with legendary brands like Shemaroo and I have been fortunate to be hosting the seasons of their show – Mr. D show with Dhwani Gautam. With the show being aired on ShemarooMe, I am certain I will be reaching out to all my Gujarati fans not only in India but globally as well. I am confident that the audiences will enjoy the show as much as I enjoyed hosting it.”



Gracing the event was also the super talented actor and singer, Manasi Parekh Gohil, who said, “It’s always a pleasure and an enriching experience to be associated with reputed brands like Shemaroo. I got the chance to be interviewed by the very popular Dhwani Gautam along with my better half, Parthiv and I am super excited to see my episode and our journey on ShemarooMe along with the other guests. My best wishes to the entire team of ShemarooMe and Dhwani on the launch and I am looking forward to see as great response the show will get from audiences across the globe.”

ShemarooMe has launched a host of new categories and shows for its audiences since its inception last year. The app was recently launched in more than 150 countries across the US, UK, Middle East and South east markets in a bid to reach out and entertain more audiences across the globe.