SHERNIS ALERT! GHKPM's Sai and YRKKH's Akshara are the strongest ladies as they complete this dare on Ravivaar With Star Parivaar

Gaurav comes in and tell Rupali that Sumbul disturbs her too much then they will erase the Bermuda Triangle that she has on her face. Everyone takes it in a sporting way and the Imlie and Anupama family seems to have bonded well and the fans love to watch their tashan with each other.    

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Mon, 07/25/2022 - 03:15
SHERNIS ALERT! GHKPM's Sai and YRKKH's Akshara are the strongest ladies as they complete this dare on Ravivaar With Star Parivaa

MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens.

Also read: Ravivaar with Star Parivaar : Wow! It’s Imlie VS Anupama which daughter – in – law and mother – in law; Nilima Singh aka Neela of Imlie steals the show

Now, with the Pati Vs Patni episode, the ladies are back with all the love. The Sakhis aka Sumbul and Pranali give nicknames to each other, while Pranali calls her Sum Sum. Sumbul calls her Pranu. 

We came across a BTS video where Sumbul reveals that she is afraid of Rupali Ganguly and that’s when Gaurav comes in and tell Rupali that Sumbul disturbs her too much then they will erase the Bermuda Triangle that she has on her face. Everyone takes it in a sporting way and the Imlie and Anupama family seems to have bonded well and the fans love to watch their tashan with each other.  

While shooting we see that Rupali and Gaurav are busy in their own banter and Arjun says they have their own episode happening out there as they find love in those small pillows around them. Rupali then hits Gaurav with a pillow while they are facing the camera. 

In the Patni Vs Pati episode, Arjun will dare the ladies to carry their husbands in their arms and the strongest turns out to be Sai and Akshara for sure, Akshara carries Abhi with such finesse while Sai smartly carries Virat on her back. Check it out: 

Are you all excited about the upcoming episodes of the show? 

Also read: MASSIVE SHOCKER! Aryan reveals that Imlie is pregnant with not his but Madhav's child

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar 
 

Star Plus Pranali Rathod Harshad Chopda Sumbul Touqeer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Imlie Fahman Khan Aryan raviwaar with star pariwaar TellyChakkar Rupali Ganguly Anupamaa Pandya Store Shamshera Shiny Doshi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Mon, 07/25/2022 - 03:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Handsome Hunk! Channa Mereya’s Karan Wahi, aka Aditya, looks smoking hot as he flaunts his chiselled abs
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another lifestyle fitness update from the entertainment world. A former...
SHERNIS ALERT! GHKPM's Sai and YRKKH's Akshara are the strongest ladies as they complete this dare on Ravivaar With Star Parivaar
MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens. Also read:...
Exclusive! I love Korean food and one should definitely try “Soul Express” as the food is to die for: Nafeesa Shaikh
MUMBAI: Parineetii launched a few months ago, and the show is doing well. It has received a thumbs-up from the audience...
Neeharika Roy learns rock climbing for 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam'
MUMBAI : 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan' actress Neeharika Roy shares how she managed to perform a rock-climbing...
Anupamaa: OMG! Pakhi’s open threat to Anupama, Pakhi turns negative
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Revenge! Rudraksh learns about the drugs, pledges revenge against Armaan
Mumbai: StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
Recent Stories
Neeharika Roy learns rock climbing for 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam'
Neeharika Roy learns rock climbing for 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam'
Latest Video