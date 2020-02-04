Sherrin Varghese to make a comeback with Colors’ Pavitra Bhagya

MUMBAI: Musician and actor Sherrin Varghese is all set to make his comeback on TV with Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming show Pavitra Bhagya.

Sherrin Varghese has been part of TV shows like Kohi Apna Sa and Pyar Ki Kashti Me and is a Indi-pop & Bollywood singer who was a member of A Band of Boys.

TellyChakkar has been on forefront reporting exclusively about the show. The social drama will star Ishqbaaaz fame Kunal Jaisingh in the lead role while we mentioned about Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Abhishek Verma roped in to play a pivotal role in the show (Read Here: Abhishek Verma roped in for Ekta Kapoor's next for Colors ).

Talking about Sherrin, we hear that Sherrin will play Kunal’s father in the daily.

We could not get through him for a comment.

Colors is set to soon launch two new fiction shows Barrister Babu and Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 and reality show ‘Shehnaz Gill Ki Shaadi’ (Read Here: Siddharth Shukla to host Colors’ Shehnaaz Gill Ki Shaadi? ).