News

Sherrin Varghese to make a comeback with Colors’ Pavitra Bhagya

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
04 Feb 2020 01:12 PM

MUMBAI: Musician and actor Sherrin Varghese is all set to make his comeback on TV with Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming show Pavitra Bhagya.

Sherrin Varghese has been part of TV shows like Kohi Apna Sa and Pyar Ki Kashti Me and is a Indi-pop & Bollywood singer who was a member of A Band of Boys.  

TellyChakkar has been on forefront reporting exclusively about the show. The social drama will star Ishqbaaaz fame Kunal Jaisingh in the lead role while we mentioned about Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Abhishek Verma roped in to play a pivotal role in the show (Read Here: Abhishek Verma roped in for Ekta Kapoor's next for Colors ).

Talking about Sherrin, we hear that Sherrin will play Kunal’s father in the daily.

 We could not get through him for a comment.

Colors is set to soon launch two new fiction shows Barrister Babu and Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 and reality show ‘Shehnaz Gill Ki Shaadi’ (Read Here: Siddharth Shukla to host Colors’ Shehnaaz Gill Ki Shaadi? ).

Tags > Sherrin Varghese, Colors, Pavitra Bhagya, Ekta Kapoor, Kohi Apna Sa, Pyar Ki Kashti Me, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Abhishek Verma, Barrister Babu, Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, Shehnaz Gill Ki Shaadi, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Neeti, Bharti, Harsh and others shoot for Break A...

Neeti, Bharti, Harsh and others shoot for Break A Leg Season 2
more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who carries the artwork outfit better?

Hina Khan, Sriti Jha
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the headscarf better?

Who carries the headscarf better?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here