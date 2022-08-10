Shesha aka Adaa Khan misses These Former Naagin Co-Stars, check out

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another bts story from your favorite show. This has been another successful season of Naagin and Tejasswi Prakash has been winning a lot of hearts with her performance. Nobody can forget the first season and how it laid the foundation for the show to have 6 successful ones.

Naagin has remained one of the most successful supernatural series on television and has maintained its rein throughout all its seasons.

Tejasswi Prakash stars as the lead in the show as Pratha/Prarthana. She was already a popular actor but her fame skyrocketed after she won Bigg Boss season 15 and landed the new and highly anticipated sixth season of Naagin.

Recently, Adaa Khan has joined the cast once again and plays the part of Shesha and the actress is seen getting nostalgic about the previous seasons of the show and recalled her time with co-stars Mouni Roy and Arjun Bijlani.

We definitely remember the iconic trio and how they entertained us previously.

Meanwhile on the show, we see that Seema wants to know where the anklet is and asks Prarthana about the same. Prarthana is firm that she won’t reveal the truth of the anklet and mysteriously tells Seema that the anklet is exactly where it belongs!

On the other hand, Vish is seen telling Mehek that she doesn’t trust Seema.

