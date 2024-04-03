Shilpa Agnihotri opens up about embracing Shrimad Ramayan role amidst mom guilt; Says ‘The first few days were extremely difficult’

MUMBAI : With the highly anticipated release of Shrimad Ramayan, Shilpa Agnihotri has made a breathtaking comeback to television. The talented actress plays Kaykai in this production. Even though Kaykai follows the mythological plot and sets out on a pleasant note, her character takes a terrible turn when she demands that King Dashrath banish Ram because she wants her son Bharat to succeed her as king.

Regarding deciding to resume the show while having a little kid at home, Shilpa responded, "Well it is definitely not easy. It is now that I have come to know what a working mother's guilt feels like. The first few days were extremely difficult for me because I used to sit in my vanity van and cry, missing my daughter. It is never easy for anybody."

She added that during her filming days, she and her family relocated close to Umbergaon, where her daughter now lives ten minutes away from the sets. She says "If and when need be, it takes only a few minutes for me to go meet her or call her on the sets. This has really worked in my favor."

Shilpa Agnihotri said, "I am managing my guilt part. The actual management is done by her super father and a super help named Plista, she is pretty much like my elder daughter now. So these two are the ones who are managing everything very beautifully for me. I think without them, this was not even possible for a day."

She added, "I do my part by making sure that I cook before I leave in the morning. I make sure that my daughter eats the food made by me. I lessen my guilt by doing so. It has been three months now and collectively, we've managed well, I suppose. Fingers crossed, hopefully, it remains this way."

"I am not quite into social media. I limit my time on that platform. It doesn't excite me, doesn't interest me. So I don't get first-hand feedback from fans. However, whenever I travel to Mumbai and come across people in general, they give a very positive response and show a lot of love to me which is heartwarming. Every human being that crosses my path stops by to congratulate me for the character and the show."

She said, "God made me sign the show. I was extremely vehement to take it up because I have a one-year-old daughter and I was not keen on doing but god has its own plan and I was actually persuaded by my dear friend Siddharth Kumar Teewary for almost four months. They saw something in me that I didn't know about. "

She added, "They were very sure that I could pull the character off as per their expectations. There was a long chase and they were very adamant about me taking up the offer. After four months, when I finally heard the narration of the character, I was floored by what he narrated to me in the first meeting, and the next day, I accepted the role. I'm truly thankful to God and to Siddharth for making sure that I do this character."

Kaykai asked King Dushrat to expel Ram in a recent episode. When talking about the filming of this important sequence, Shilpa revealed that Siddharth Kumar Teewary, the producer, the directors, and several actors had requested to join them for a brainstorming session. Teewary made sure to be on-site to co-direct with the filmmaker since this scene was crucial to the plot and established Ramayan's destiny.

She said, "Shooting for the scene was a herculean journey for me because three months of being the perfect lover, best friend, best wife to Dushrat, this is the point where she loses it all and all hell broke loose. This was the point when a crack between Kaykai and Dushrat happened and led to what Ramayan was all about."

She added. "Also, it was difficult to shoot for the scene where Kaykai says a lot of things to Ram whom she dearly loves in life, maybe as much as she loves Dushrat. It was very difficult for all of us to shoot, to portray all those emotions. Be it me, Aarav (Chawdharry), or Sujay (Reu). We were all crying while performing." Prachi Bansal and Nikitin Dheer play significant parts in Shrimad Ramayan as well.

