Shilpa Shetty Kundra is moved to tears as Awaara Crew bonds with their Fathers on India's Got Talent

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 09/01/2023 - 14:31
Shilpa Shetty Kundra

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television's talent reality show, 'India's Got Talent,' has been captivating audiences with phenomenal acts performed by skilled individuals from different walks of life. This Saturday, the show promises an evening filled with music as it welcomes the charismatic rapper, Raftaar, and the sensational singer, Jasleen Royal, who will be promoting her chart-topping track, 'Heeriye.'

One of the highlights of the upcoming episode will be the Awaara Crew, from Delhi, who will take the stage by storm with their mesmerizing performance to the song 'Pehli Baar Hai.' What makes their performance even more captivating is the surprise that awaits the crew. For the very first time, their fathers, who may have been unaware of their dedication and talent until now, will be present to support them on this prestigious platform. At this poignant moment, Judge Shilpa Shetty Kundra couldn't help but get emotional as she watched a display of love and support unfold on the stage.

Moved by the Awaara Crew's performance, an emotional Shilpa Shetty Kundra tells the fathers of the crew, “'Aapne humko diya Awaara, iss manch ne inko Sawaara.' You (Fathers) have come today to prove that you are indeed a lucky charm for the Awaara Crew."  Addressing the contestants, she added, saying, “You all are incredibly talented, and I feel that this is the first time you have performed with so much joy. Everyone felt elated seeing you in this new avatar.”

Adding to the praise, Judge Kirron Kher says, "I have perhaps never stood for your performance before, but today I am standing because I absolutely loved your performance. Your jazz ballet was fabulous. Nowadays, people tend to dance less, but after watching your performance, I felt immense joy. Very well done, and my warm welcome to your fathers. Don't worry; everything changes with time. They will work and dance and do everything well.”

Kirron Kher, who was deeply moved by the Awaara Crew's performance, will invite choreographer Paul Marshal on stage and shower praise on him for conceptualising such a well-choreographed act. Furthermore, Paul will be seen performing with the Awaara Crew on Pehla Nasha, leaving everyone spellbound.

Tune in to India’s Got Talent this Saturday & Sunday at 9:30 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television!

Shilpa Shetty Kundra India's Got Talent Awaara Crew bonds Raftaar Judge Kirron Kher Awaara Crew TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 09/01/2023 - 14:31

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh No! Isha gets shot, Ishaan rushes her to the hospital
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
On India’s Best Dancer, Vipul Khandpal & Samarpan Lama Pay Tribute to Chandrayaan 3, while Special Guest Moushumi Chatterjee Shares Her Joy for India's Space Triumph!
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television's homegrown format, "India’s Best Dancer 3," is all set to unleash a weekend of...
“Can we normalise wearing saree in a Music Festival?" says Actress Divya Agarwal on breaking stereotypes as she normalizes wearing sarees at music festivals.
MUMBAI: Actress Divya Agarwal, a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, possesses a substantial and devoted...
Must read! Have a look at the net worth of Jawan actress Nayanthara
MUMBAI: Actress Nayanthara is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in acting, she has been...
Pearl V Puri charms Jaipur and how! The actor gets mobbed by fans as he promotes his upcoming banger Yaariyan 2
MUMBAI: Actor Pearl V Puri has once again captured the hearts of his fans, this time during the promotions of his...
Kartik's Growing Insecurities Could Spell Trouble for Yuvika in Sony SAB's Vanshaj!
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's "Vanshaj" is a family drama that focuses on relationships and power dynamics within the Mahajan...
Recent Stories
NAYANTHARA
Must read! Have a look at the net worth of Jawan actress Nayanthara
Latest Video
Related Stories
Vipul Khandpal & Samarpan Lama
On India’s Best Dancer, Vipul Khandpal & Samarpan Lama Pay Tribute to Chandrayaan 3, while Special Guest Moushumi Chatterjee Shares Her Joy for India's Space Triumph!
Divya Agarwal
“Can we normalise wearing saree in a Music Festival?" says Actress Divya Agarwal on breaking stereotypes as she normalizes wearing sarees at music festivals.
Vanshaj
Kartik's Growing Insecurities Could Spell Trouble for Yuvika in Sony SAB's Vanshaj!
Asim Riaz
Must Read! Asim Riaz remembers the late Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, says, “Nobody can take my…”
Alpana Buch
EXCLUSIVE! Alpana Buch opens up on the 'Batwara' track in Anupamaa, shares about her experience doing scenes with the new bahu, reveals whom she loves to taunt more in the show, Anupama, Dimpy or Kinjal and much more
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
EXCLUSIVE! Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai CONFIRMED to take a leap of 20 years; details inside