Shilpa Shetty may not be seen on MasterChef India

15 Oct 2019 07:15 PM

MUMBAI: Shilpa Shetty is known for films like Baazigar, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Phir Milenge, and Life in a... Metro to name a few. She has also judged various dance reality shows. Now, her fans were waiting to see her next on the new season of MasterChef India. 

However, it seems that may not happen anytime soon. Well, according to a report in SpotboyE.com, the actress’ deal with Star Plus for the next season of MasterChef India has hit a roadblock. The actress will possibly not collaborate with the channel as she had an argument with Star Plus over sponsors. While there has been no official confirmation on this, if it turns out to be true, then it’s quite unfortunate.

