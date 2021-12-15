MUMBAI: Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra got protection from arrest for 4 weeks in a porn film distribution case; granted by Supreme Court

Shilpa Shetty’s husband was granted four weeks of protection from arrest in his case of porn film racket by the Supreme Court on Wednesday. According to the reports, the honorable court issued notice to Maharashtra Government on a petition filed by Raj Kundra seeking anticipatory bail.

The Bombay High Court had rejected his anticipatory bail request filed by Raj in connection with an FIR registered against him for allegedly giving out pornographic films.

Kundra was granted protection of arrest after the hearing by the bench that consisted of Justices Vineet Saran and Aniruddha Bose. The hearing was scheduled after 4 weeks. In the supreme court, Raj Kundra was represented by two advocates, advocate Shakti Pandey and advocate Prashant Patil.

A case was recorded against him by the cyber cell of Mumbai under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act, and Information Technology Act for allegedly distributing/ transmitting sexually explicit videos. The FIR named actors Sherlyn Chopra and Poonam Pandey as co-accused.

Kundra was arrested earlier this year in July by Mumbai Police in a different case where he was accused of deliberately providing porn films through an app. In September he was granted bail.

