Shilpa Shinde and Arshi Khan unite

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 11's maa–beti jodi, Shilpa Shinde and Arshi Khan reunited after a long time and were thrilled to see each other. The two have had their share of ups and downs inside the BB 11 house, but they seem to have developed a close bond outside the show.

The two started out as great friends on the show, and Arshi even supported Shilpa in her fight against Vikas Gupta.

Loyal fans of BB would remember an ugly mud-slinging session the divas had gotten into early this year. It all started when Arshi was asked by a journalist if Vikas and Shilpa would tie the knot in the future. She had not just shunned the probability but also said that Shilpa will never marry in her life.

But this reunite has surprised fans. It was on the occasion of Arshi’s birthday. Fans love them because very few people stay friends after BB.

Have a look.