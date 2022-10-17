Shilpa Shinde bids adieu to COLORS ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10ʼ

MUMBAI: India’s most loved celebrity dance reality show COLORS’ ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10ʼ celebrated the spirit of our nation with ‘Desh Ki Demand’ themed episodes last weekend. As the show moves on to greater milestones, it bids farewell to one of its star contestants, Shilpa Shinde. The former ‘Bigg Boss 11ʼ winner and her choreographer Nishchal stood in the bottom two with Paras Kalnawat and his choreographer Shweta. After combining the audiences’ votes and judges’ scores, Shilpa lost the dance battle.

Shilpa’s journey on the show has been marked by several ups and downs. During the first episode she revealed the struggles that she overcame while building her house from scratch without any help. The actor delivered a stellar maiden performance that earned her a bunch of compliments from judge Madhuri Dixit Nene. Throughout her Jhalak journey, Shilpa has emphasized the importance of having a supportive family as she lacked one. One of the highlights of her stint on the show was when guest judge Rashmika Mandanna said that she would support her as a family member and sat in the seat reserved for family while Shilpa’s performance. From dancing on stage with the vivacious Madhuri to sharing her personal loss, Shilpa’s odyssey on the show has been memorable and heartfelt. Unfortunately, Shilpa couldn’t perform her last act owing to a serious injury.

Talking about her tryst with the show, Shilpa says, “I am extremely fortunate to have gotten the opportunity to perform in front of Madhuri Dixit Nene, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi. I have enjoyed every moment spent on this wonderful show. I have made some precious memories, which I will cherish throughout my life. I’m grateful to COLORS and the makers of the show for giving me a family like friends. I would also like to thank my choreographer Nishcal for being so patient with me and teaching me everything that I know about dance.”

