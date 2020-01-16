Shilpa Shinde gets her own fan anthem

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13, like all its former seasons, has been quite exciting, with more than a few momentous events. The latest edition of this reality show is a potpourri of drama, squabbles, contempt, alienation, and barely any friendship.

Not only the contestants, but even the show itself has a huge fan base. Every season, there are some contestants who are better remembered than others.

Recently, fans have been missing Bigg Boss 11 contestant Shilpa Shinde. The talented actress’ popularity has been escalating with each passing day since her first appearance in the controversial reality show. The Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai fame actress has not just won the hearts of viewers but also of many celebrities.

Now, her fans have came up with a Shipla Shinde Anthem, which is quite interesting.

Have a look.

Well, Shilpa made news right from the beginning of the season. Her infamous brawl with Vikas Gupta since the onset of the reality show got her the required limelight. She has been winning hearts since then.