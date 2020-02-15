News

Shilpa Shinde receives massive hatreda from Sidharth's fans as she tries to defame him

15 Feb 2020 07:52 PM

MUMBAI: Siddharth Shukla is one of the most popular and loved contestants in the Bigg Boss house. Since day one the actor has left his mark on the show, though he is known for the wrong reasons. One of the major problems with the actor is his temper issues, and time and again, he has got warning from Salman Khan and Bigg Boss.

Now, as we all know, in spite of all this, the actor has a massive fan following and his fans keep running various hashtags online. Due to this, the actor often starts trending online, and that’s what has happened yet again.

The fans started to trend Siddharth online and now the actor has broken the biggest record of becoming the most tweeted Bigg Boss contestant.  The actor has broken Shilpa and Asim’s record to have the maximum tweets.

The competition is between Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh and Paras Chhabra as they made it to the top six. Among these, some have been already evicted. We were the ones to report that Paras Chhabra left the show by choosing the money bag worth 10 Lakh. Arti Singh got eliminated while Rashami Desai too is reportedly out of the house. This leaves only three - Sidharth Shukla, Asim and Shehnaaz.

Just a few hours before the Grand Finale of Bigg Boss 13, the former winner of this reality show Shilpa Shinde shared horrifying details of her relationship with Sidharth Shukla. Calling the BB 13 finalist Pyscho, she made some shocking revelations.

Shilpa Shukla winner of Bigg Boss 11 came out and revealed that she was in a abusive relationship with the actor, She called him a pyscho and stated that he does not deserve to be the winner. Soon, a phone call recording of Sidharth Shukla too made it to the internet.

Sidharth Shukla's fans are not happy with this and are now bashing Shilpa for maligning his image. One of the users wrote, "She was never a normal person ever. She’s mentally disabled since we saw her BB11. Let Sid win first that would be the only answer for her. Let her bark. Stupid workless women #ShilpaShinde."

Another supporter of Sidharth slammed Shilpa for changing her thoughts about Sidharth and tweeted, "Oh really...its very good to know now You have revealed a shocking reality. The same #ShilpaShinde was the one who praised and said sidharth is the real man inside that house..suddenly how someone can change their opinion."

Bigg Boss 13 Salman Khan Shilpa Shinde Arti Singh Asim Riaz Sidharth Shukla Shehnaz Shefali Jariwala Himanshi Khurana

