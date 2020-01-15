Shilpa Shinde’s fans trend #TwoYearsOfWinnerShilpaShinde; check posts

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. Currently, season 13 is on air and it stars many celebrities as participants. With the contestants getting into the show’s real competitive spirit, the drama in the house is certainly in full swing.
Since the 13th season of Bigg Boss has premiered, the season and its format have been constantly compared to Bigg Boss 11. As Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde bagged the Bigg Boss trophy on this very day, fans have taken the internet by storm by trending #TwoYearsOfWinnerShilpaShinde on social media.
For the uninitiated, on January 14, 2018, the finale of Bigg Boss 11 took place with contestants Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, and Vikas Gupta being the Top 3 finalists in the show. So, to pay tribute to the actress, her fans took to social media to praise her. Fans are trending #TwoYearsOfWinnerShilpaShinde.
Check out some of the posts here:
be so positive that negative people don't come near you #TwoYearsOfWinnerShilpaShinde pic.twitter.com/ApNL7WwC3P— BB13 winner Rashami (@Vikas_d_rockstr) January 14, 2020
Latest Pic of queen #ShilpaShinde with her family— (@RashmidesaiTeam) January 14, 2020
You are such an angel Shilpa , never gets tired watching your successful journey of #BB11
God will give you all the happiness and success in your life #TwoYearsOfWinnerShilpaShinde pic.twitter.com/6bAnzw0S4d
#TwoYearsOfWinnerShilpaShinde— Opsora-Mr Bajaj Ki Diwani (@Being_romeli) January 14, 2020
14th January,2018-A dual Victory Day of Celeb n Fan
Jo pal kabhi sath mai jite the
woh chahakar v Bhulai nei jate
Kuch Iyade kavi nei mitte
Winner would Come and Go in BB,But Shilpa was/is/will b only 1 4evr,No matter what n whatever..
Guys, So Next Surprise for all of You is here(Dancing Emoji)— LEGEND(Shilpa Shinde Ji's Magazine ) (@Queens_Magazine) January 14, 2020
Inn Haseen Aankho Se
Dil Mai Utar Jo Gye the
Aaj Wo Aalam hai
Tujhse Na Aankhe Hata Paate hai
Na Kahi Aur Dil Laga Paate hai
She is looking drop dead gorgeous.
Itz exclusively For All#TwoYearsOfWinnerShilpaShinde pic.twitter.com/hOBHF0ZkyW
Shilpa Shinde... The name that created history in biggboss by getting highest votes.. The name that taught us to fight back and today the day that history was created cause Shilpa won biggboss this day 2 years back.#TwoYearsOfWinnerShilpaShinde— Sherni RashamiDesai (@rashamiholic) January 14, 2020
she is the lady dabangg of #biggboss#TwoYearsOfWinnerShilpaShinde pic.twitter.com/9XgBMU78aj— BB13 winner Rashami (@Vikas_d_rockstr) January 14, 2020
Add new comment