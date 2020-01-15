News

Shilpa Shinde’s fans trend #TwoYearsOfWinnerShilpaShinde; check posts

15 Jan 2020 02:22 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. Currently, season 13 is on air and it stars many celebrities as participants. With the contestants getting into the show’s real competitive spirit, the drama in the house is certainly in full swing.

Since the 13th season of Bigg Boss has premiered, the season and its format have been constantly compared to Bigg Boss 11. As Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde bagged the Bigg Boss trophy on this very day, fans have taken the internet by storm by trending #TwoYearsOfWinnerShilpaShinde on social media.

For the uninitiated, on January 14, 2018, the finale of Bigg Boss 11 took place with contestants Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, and Vikas Gupta being the Top 3 finalists in the show. So, to pay tribute to the actress, her fans took to social media to praise her. Fans are trending #TwoYearsOfWinnerShilpaShinde.

Check out some of the posts here:

