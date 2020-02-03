Shine Shetty wins Bigg Boss Kannada 7

MUMBAI: After entertaining audience with its dramatic episodes, Bigg Boss Kannada 7 finally got its winner on Sunday.

The show, which started in October 2019, has finally ended by declaring Shine Shetty as the winner. The show, which was hosted by Kichcha Sudeep, created a huge fan base to Shine Shetty. The finals were between Shine Shetty, Deepika Das, Bhoomi Shetty, Vasuki Vaibhav and Kuri Prathap.

While Kuri Prathap is the first runner-up, Vasuki Vaibhav has ended at the third place. The grand finale was aired for two days, with lots of power packed performances. While fans were happy to see Shine take home the trophy, they all took to social media to express their happiness.

Take a look below.

There is only one reality show that triumphs in every language and that is Bigg Boss..

Kannada's biggest reality show @ColorsKannada is #BBK7..



The winner of this season #ShineShetty I heartly congratulate you for winning the title..



I wish your life shines brighter than ever.. — Nish (@profilenamenish) February 3, 2020

I loved #DeepikaDas and even #ShineShetty they played awsome I think shine deserve it by his game and talent love u shine u win million hearts and keep going and keep wining this is a great success of winning BB title and win million hearts u did Congo@KicchaSudeep#bbk7finale pic.twitter.com/UBdPCjQCSA — Salman (@Salman48504196) February 2, 2020

Shines story about his premier padmini was so emotional. Shines mom deserved the car much more than anyone. I am super excited Shine could earn it for his mom. #ShineShetty — Mili (@Mili109876Mili) February 2, 2020