News

Shine Shetty wins Bigg Boss Kannada 7

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Feb 2020 02:32 PM

MUMBAI: After entertaining audience with its dramatic episodes, Bigg Boss Kannada 7 finally got its winner on Sunday.

The show, which started in October 2019, has finally ended by declaring Shine Shetty as the winner. The show, which was hosted by Kichcha Sudeep, created a huge fan base to Shine Shetty. The finals were between Shine Shetty, Deepika Das, Bhoomi Shetty, Vasuki Vaibhav and Kuri Prathap.

While Kuri Prathap is the first runner-up, Vasuki Vaibhav has ended at the third place. The grand finale was aired for two days, with lots of power packed performances. While fans were happy to see Shine take home the trophy, they all took to social media to express their happiness.

Take a look below.

Tags > Shine Shetty, Bigg Boss Kannada 7, Deepika Das, Bhoomi Shetty, Vasuki Vaibhav and Kuri Prathap, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Premiere of the film GUL MAKAI

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who carries the artwork outfit better?

Hina Khan, Sriti Jha
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the headscarf better?

Who carries the headscarf better?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days