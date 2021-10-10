Shiny Doshi on how she relates to her 'Pandya Store' character

MUMBAI: Shiny Doshi has all the reasons to be happy. She is getting appreciation for her portrayal of 'Dhara Pandya' in the show 'Pandya Store' and the daily soap has recently completed 200 episodes.

As she says: "It feels amazing! Amazing to be a part of a show that is extremely close to my heart right now. People have loved all the characters in the show. The journey has been beautiful. And actually we didn't realize that it completed 200 episodes because the whole cast is so crazy and we all youngsters are having so much fun on the sets. We're hoping to complete 2,000 now."

Audiences have connected to her character 'Dhara'. How much do you relate to your character? She replies: "First of all I'm very grateful to all the audiences who've been loving me as 'Dhara'. In real life I connect with 'Dhara' on certain things. She is caring, intelligent, she knows how to come up with solutions to all the problems and she respects others. So, of course I am like her but at the same place 'Dhara' is somebody who will put all the other people ahead of herself. But I will think of myself also while thinking about others. "

Off screen your dressing style is very different from your character and how to maintain the contrast. She quips: "To be honest I can't wear saris and traditional outfits all the time. For me the most comfortable outfit is track pants and t-shirt. So, usually when I am going out for parties, I do end up wearing western dresses. So people who follow me on Instagram actually feel that 'Dhara' is like this in real life. But, I don't believe in mixing my personal and professional life. Of course there is a lot of love and hatred also but all this is part and parcel of life."

SOURCE : IANS