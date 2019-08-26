News

Shiny Doshi nurses good friend Pranitaa Pandit

MUMBAI: Dosti ho toh aisi!

Actress Pranitaa Pandit, who is currently seen in Colors’ Kavach... Kaali Shaktiyon Se, is feeling under the weather.

There is some construction work at her house, due to which the actress felt restless.

She confirmed the news and shared, 'Yes, there is construction work going on at home, so I couldn’t take that and shifted to my good friend Shiny Doshi’s house. I did manage to shoot for my show Kavach for three days but took a holiday for a day to recuperate. The production house is very understanding.'

Take care, Pranitaa!

