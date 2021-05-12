Shiny Doshi reveals why she is impressed with Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein

MUMBAI: Shiny Doshi is currently seen as Dhara in Star Plus' popular show Pandya Store.

The show has become an instant hit among the fans.

Pandya Store also stars Kinshuk Mahajan, Alice Kaushik, Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup, Pallavi Rao among others in pivotal roles.

We have often seen how actors get along well with the star cast of the other shows as well.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is another show on Star Plus which is quite a hit among the fans.

The show's intriguing story has left the viewers hooked to the screen.

It seems Shiny Doshi has become a fan of the show and can't stop raving about it.

The actress took to her Instagram handle and went all praises for the show and also mentioned one of the action sequences which took place recently.

We can see Virat in an action-packed avatar as he fights with the terrorists.

Take a look:

Shiny reveals how the makers have left no stone unturned to make TV shows a visual experience for the fans.

What's your take on this? Tell u in the comments.

Pandya Store is a remake of Star Vijay's Tamil series Pandian Stores. It is produced by Sphere Origins and it stars Shiny Doshi and Kinshuk Mahajan in the lead roles.

Produced by Cockcrow Entertainment and Shaika Films, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali series Kusum Dola. It stars Ayesha Singh, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt in the lead roles.

