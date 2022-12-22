Shireen Mirza cozies up with husband Hasan and it is too cute to miss!

MUMBAI : Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dhara Patni, starring Fahmaan Khan and Kritika Yadav. The Balaji Telefilms show revolves around the lives of two different personalities, who belong to different spheres of society but are bound by fate. The serial is sure to have many twists and turns.

The cast of the show shares a great bond offscreen, and are very active on social media, they often take to the site to share fun snippets from the sets and sneak peeks of the show.

The show has a wonderful ensemble cast and they have a lot of fun on the show, Shireen Mirza who plays the role of Mandeep Randhawa is very active on social media and always shares the fun behind the scenes from the show and sweet moments from her personal life.

She started her career from appearing in a reality show MTV Girls Night Out as a participant. Later she made acting debut with TV serial Anhoniyo Ka Andhera . After this Shireen does various shows & serials such as Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum as Dr. Shireen, Gutur Gu, Yeh Hai Aashiqui , Dhhai Kilo Prem(2017) as Rashmi and Ye Hai Mohabbatein as Simran Bhalla and was last seen in Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai before joining Dharampatni.

She posted a very sweet photo with her husband Hasan, in the photo the two ae serving couple goals while sweetly tucked into cosy hoodies and it is giving fans all the feels. Shireen got married in 2021 to Hasan Sartaj and the ceremony was attended by most of her co-stars and she looked like a dreamy bride. You can check out the sweet photo here:

Meanwhile on the show, Currently, Pratiksha is all set to marry Malhar and is looking forward to her married life with him. However, she is unaware of the fact that Malhar is only interested in her body and not as a life partner.

Eventually, Pratiksha learns about the truth and starts hating Malhar. She does not want to marry him at any cost. Amid all this, she meets Ravi and finds solace with him.

Pratiksha meets Ravi multiple times and he is always seen as a gentleman. In the hour of need, Ravi comes before Pratiksha and she hugs him.

