Shireen Mirza Makes A Comeback On StarPlus With Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Spin off Yeh Hai Chahatein, Shireen Mizra To Play Nitya Bajwa In The Show

MUMBAI:StarPlus has always brought its audience intriguing and interesting content. One such show is Yeh Hai Chahatein. Yeh Hai Chahatien has kept its audience hooked on to the television screens with its gripping and interesting plot and storyline. Despite the new experiments done with the show, it is well accepted by the audience and they have showered love on the show. Ever since the inception of the show in 2019 till date, the show has been ruling the trp charts.

The audience has witnessed numerous twists and turns in StarPlus show Yeh Hai Chahatein ever since the show has taken a twenty-year leap. Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra essay the role of Samrat and Nayantara respectively. The show has been showered with love by the viewers and the Jodi is being well accepted by the audience. In order to keep the audience hooked on to the television screens, another leap of twenty years was witnessed when Pravisht Mishra and Shagun Sharma entered the show.

Yeh Hai Chahatein has always made sure to bring for the audience different shades of love which are not just raw, real, but also relatable. The audience resonates with the reel drama in real life.

Shireen Mizra is making a comeback on television. Shireen Mizra will be seen essaying the role of Nitya Bajwa in the show Yeh Hai Chahatein. Shireen Mirza was earlier seen in StarPlus show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Shireen Mizra plays the character of Arjun Bajwa's mother. The character of Nitya Bajwa from Yeh Hai Chahatein is different from that of Simmi Bhalla from Yeh Hai Mohabaatein. Simmi Bhalla's character was appreciated and loved by the audience.

Shireen Mirza who essays the role of Nitya Bajwa in the StarPlus show Yeh Hai Chahatein shares, " It has been an amazing and fun experience working for StarPlus. With StarPlus, it feels like homecoming. Previously I did a show with StarPlus Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and now Yeh Hai Chahatein. The show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has given each one of us millions of memories to cherish for life, friends who have become like family. With each passing day our Mohabbatein is growing. Now coming back with Yeh Hai Chahatein, a spin off of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, it makes my comeback even more special. I am excited about playing Nitya Bajwa and looking forward to how my character gets moulded in the show."

Yeh Hai Chahatein is produced by Ekta Kapoor. The show telecasts on Star Plus at 10.30pm from Monday to Sunday.

