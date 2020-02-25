Shireen Mirza of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame hospitalised

MUMBAI: Shireen Mirza, who is well known for her role of Simmi in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is not well and has been hospitalized also.

Shireen is suffering from food poisoning. Krishna Mukherjee aka Aliya also posted a story of Shireen on her social media.

Shireen was also seen in a short film Eerypur which has been written and directed by Shilpa Srivastava, and produced by Fundamental Pictures. The actress has also appeared in TV shows such as 24 and Dhhai Kilo Prem.

We wish her a speedy recovery.