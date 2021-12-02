Shiv ke paawan din Somwaar, 6 December se hoga Baal Shiv ka Aagman

MUMBAI: Come Monday, December 6th, the day devoted to the worship of Lord Shiva, has a big entry in store for all the Lord Shiva’s devotees, in form a grand entry of the show lead, Baal Shiv, essayed by Aan Tiwari. Apty positioned, Mahadev Ki Undekhi Gatha, the show produced by Zee Studios, depicts the mythical katha of the mother and son, Mahasati Anusuya and Baal Shiv, and their eternal bond.

The upcoming track in show will have Mahasati Anusuya (Mouli Ganguly) being accused of imperfection and incapability which compels her to do a deep tapasya to receive the vardaan to be Tridev’s mother. Soon after, Tridev visits Mahasati Anusuya’s ashram and demands Nirvana Bhiksha. Anusuya dutifully fulfils this demand and in turn the Tridev obtains the Baal Roop as a vardan. Talking about the episode, Mouli Ganguly, essaying Mahasati Anusuya’s character shares, “Anusuya is woman of her words and has immense faith on her bhakti towards Mahadev. Even when, Tridev demand Nirvana Bhiksha, she knew that Mahadev In &TV’s latest mythological offering, Baal Shiv, will protect her dignity. She takes pran to not let the Tridev leave the ashram empty handed, so she receives them as her own children and feed them realizing that Mahadev will take away her curse of her inability to conceive a child. Her severe penance results in her being blessed to be Tridev’s mother, with Mahadev attaining the Baal Roop. So do watch this grand entry of Baal Shiv on Shiv ke paawan din Somwaar, 6th December.”

Aan Tiwari, essaying the title role of Baal Shiv in the show, says, “I was eagerly waiting for people to witness Mahadev’s Baal Roop. I have received a lot of love and affection from viewers across the country since our first promo went on air. Everyone has been excited about my role and the show’s storyline. So don’t forget to tune into on Monday, December 6th as I make a grand entry as Baal Shiv in the show. Har Har Mahadev!”

Watch the grand entry of Baal Shiv on the auspicious Lord Shiva’s day, Monday – December 6, 2021, in &TV’s Baal Shiv at 8:00 pm, airing every Monday to Friday.