Shiv Kumar Verma suffering from COPD; CINTAA seeks help from industry stalwarts

MUMBAI: Shiv Kumar Verma is suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

The veteran actor, who has featured in films like Halla Bol and Baazi Zindagi Ki, is also suspected to have contracted coronavirus.

The Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) has confirmed the news on their Twitter account seeking financial help from fans as well as industry stalwarts.

CINTAA wrote, "AN URGENT CALL FOR HELP! #CINTAA Member Shivkumar Verma is suffering from COPD and is also suspected of COVID-19. He is in need of urgent funds for hospital expenses. We humbly urge you to please help by donating whatever you can @amitbehl @akshaykumar @TeamAkshay @iamvidyabalan."

CINTAA also shared the bank details of Shivkumar. Take a look below.

CINTAA posted the same message thrice in the past 12 hours, tagging Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Sunny Deol, and Manoj Joshi, among a few others in their tweets. "CINTAA Member Shiv Kumar Verma has been admitted in a very serious condition in hospital and is suffering from Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and is on the ventilator and is and suspected COVID-19. He is in need of urgent funds for hospital expenses. We humbly urge you to please help by donating whatever you can to the bank account given below for hospital expenses," they wrote.

Take a look.

