Shiv Thakare masters underwater swimming to stay ahead in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

MUMBAI :Shiv Thakare, the man with a heart of gold and a daredevil attitude, is all set to take on his wildest fears in the upcoming season of COLORS’ ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ hosted by Rohit Shetty. As the popular stunt-based reality show promises to be more spine-chilling than ever before, Shiv is leaving no stone unturned to prepare himself for the grueling competition. With a rigorous fitness regime and a determined spirit, Bigg Boss16 fame Shiv is taking his preparation to a whole new level by mastering underwater swimming. As he gears up to face some of the fittest celebrities in India on the show, Shiv is determined to emerge victorious by conquering his fears and pushing himself beyond his limits.

Preparing to stay ahead in the cut-throat competition, Shiv says, “Going up against some of the fittest celebrities in India’s most loved stunt-based show demands hardcore prep. I want to be ready for all kinds of stunts I will be assigned during the show. I have been practicing underwater swimming so that
I can pull off water-based stunts. It is difficult to hold one’s breath underwater, and I want to ensure that it doesn’t become a roadblock in my journey on the show.”

Stay tuned to COLORS’ Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 for more updates!

 

 

 

Latest Video
