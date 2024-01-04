Shiv Thakare receives a sweet surprise on his flight to Pune from Indigo’s crew

MUMBAI: Shiv Thakare who dons massive fan following on social media is often known for his philanthropic personality. As someday, the star is seen donating goodies to poor people, while some days he is seen promoting animal welfare and spending time with the underprivileged children.

Such gesture, much appreciated by the fans and the media industry including the people of the fraternity. Recently it was noted that Shiv while he was travelling to Pune by Indigo airlines, received a sweet surprise from its crew. Some of the air hostess spotted the star and presented him with a letter stating, “dear Mr Thakare thank you for flying with Indigo. Hope you had a comfortable flight. It was a pleasure to have you on board.

Keep smiling and take care. With lots of gratitude and we are always a huge fan.”

Shiv was previously seen in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi, Jhalak Dikhlaja, Bigg Boss. he is currently shooting for his next and has a number of project in the pipeline.