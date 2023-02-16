Shiv Thakare reveals his feelings on Mc Stan winning the game; says, "Coming in top five or two is in your hands the rest is destiny I am happy that my brother Stan won"

Shiv was one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss and the audience thought that he would win the show but he emerged as the first runner up of the show. While interacting with the media Shiv revealed his feelings of Mc winning the show and said something big is waiting ahead of him.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 02/16/2023 - 05:15
Shiv Thakare reveals his feelings on Mc Stan winning the game; says, "Coming in top five or two is in your hands the rest is des

MUMBAI:Shiv Thakare was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2 (Marathi), and the fans loved the way he played the game.

Now, he was part of the Bigg Boss Season 16 house where he was a contestant on the show and is played the game well. He emerged as one of the strongest contestants.

His game has been liked by the audience and he is considered one of the best players of the show.

His bond with Abdu was loved by the audience, and their friendship is loved and celebrated by everyone.

He was considered as one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss and was one of the finalists of the show, he emerged as the first runner up of the show.

Post coming out of the Bigg Boss house, Shiv interacted with the media and shared his feelings of not winning the trophy.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16: Shiv lashes out at Archana for taking their food away while they were eating; tells her that karma will hit her back soon

Shiv said, “This game is all about personality and Mc never played for the trophy and hence I guess that worked for him. Coming in top 5 or 2 is in your hand and post that it’s all about destiny.”

He further added, “At the end my friend, who I was so close to in the house and we are brothers and I am so happy that the trophy came in the mandali hand. I won one trophy and now God wants me to be hungrier and do much better work and may be something more big is in store for me.”

Well, there is no doubt that Shiv played the game very well and he did deserve to win but we are sure he is going to go a long way from here.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Exclusive! Bigg Boss 16: Gori and Shiv get into a massive argument as Shiv accuses her of stealing

Bigg Boss 16 Bigg Boss Voot Colors Salman Khan Bigg Boss OTT Karan Johar Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Ankit Gupta Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Sumbul Touqeer Khan Gautam Vig Tina Dutta Soundarya Sharma Shalin Bhanot TellyChakkar Shehnaaz Gill Rakhi Sawant Gori Weekend ka Vaar Shukravaar Ka Vaar Shiv Thakare Archana Gautam Abdu Sajid Khan MC Stan
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 02/16/2023 - 05:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Karan Kundrra all set to marry Tejasswi Prakash this March? Says, “Iss time pe toh kahi bhi hojaye”
MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most loved couples of the Television industry. The duo met in...
Spoiler Alert! Imlie: Chini’s trick fails, Atharva saves Imlie
MUMBAI : Imlie went through a major leap last year and the show has a new lead starcast. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Bhavani has changed her perceptions on Sai, will be the one to bring her back?
MUMBAI : The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Ruhi gets teased, wants Abhimanyu to be her father,
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Maya imagines her happy family with Anuj and Choti Anu; is unhappy with Anupama’s return
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
From Rana Naidu trailer to Dhanush upcoming movie, check out some of the trending stories of the day
From Rana Naidu trailer to Dhanush upcoming movie, check out some of the trending stories of the day

Latest Video

Related Stories
Karan Kundrra all set to marry Tejasswi Prakash this March? Says, “Iss time pe toh kahi bhi hojaye”
Karan Kundrra all set to marry Tejasswi Prakash this March? Says, “Iss time pe toh kahi bhi hojaye”
Exclusive! Sumbul Touqeer Khan breaks her silence on doing the next season of Naagin and Khatron Ke Khiladi; reveals if she woul
Exclusive! Sumbul Touqeer Khan breaks her silence on doing the next season of Naagin and Khatron Ke Khiladi; reveals if she would work with Shalin Bhanot in the future
Dipika Kakkar reveals that she already knew the winner would be Mc Stan; had predicted the top three contestants of Bigg Boss 16
Dipika Kakkar reveals that she already knew the winner would be Mc Stan; had predicted the top three contestants of Bigg Boss 16
Master Chef India Season 7 : Priyanka Biswas wins the immunity challenge round would have a faceoff with one of the top most che
Master Chef India Season 7 : Priyanka Biswas wins the immunity challenge round; will have a faceoff with one of the top most chefs in order to win the immunity pin
Shiv Thakare gets a royal welcome in hometown after 'Bigg Boss 16'
Shiv Thakare gets a royal welcome in hometown after 'Bigg Boss 16'
Amandeep Sidhu is the rising star of TV, take a look at her journey here!
Amandeep Sidhu is the rising star of TV, take a look at her journey here!