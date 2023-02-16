Shiv Thakare reveals his feelings on Mc Stan winning the game; says, "Coming in top five or two is in your hands the rest is destiny I am happy that my brother Stan won"

MUMBAI:Shiv Thakare was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2 (Marathi), and the fans loved the way he played the game.

Now, he was part of the Bigg Boss Season 16 house where he was a contestant on the show and is played the game well. He emerged as one of the strongest contestants.

His game has been liked by the audience and he is considered one of the best players of the show.

His bond with Abdu was loved by the audience, and their friendship is loved and celebrated by everyone.

He was considered as one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss and was one of the finalists of the show, he emerged as the first runner up of the show.

Post coming out of the Bigg Boss house, Shiv interacted with the media and shared his feelings of not winning the trophy.

Shiv said, “This game is all about personality and Mc never played for the trophy and hence I guess that worked for him. Coming in top 5 or 2 is in your hand and post that it’s all about destiny.”

He further added, “At the end my friend, who I was so close to in the house and we are brothers and I am so happy that the trophy came in the mandali hand. I won one trophy and now God wants me to be hungrier and do much better work and may be something more big is in store for me.”

Well, there is no doubt that Shiv played the game very well and he did deserve to win but we are sure he is going to go a long way from here.

