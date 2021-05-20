Shiva and Krish aka Kanwar Dhillon and Mohit Parmar were bruised for real while performing THIS scene in Pandya Store

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Pandya Store is working wonders on the small screens.

Pandya Store has been witnessing some interesting twists and turns in the story, leaving the viewers hooked to the show.

We have seen how Rishita is having a problem adjusting with the members of the Pandya family.

She had earlier insisted Dev stay alone with her in a nuclear family.

However, Dev who is extremely attached to his family couldn't fulfill this wish of Rishita.

Rishita has constantly been at loggerheads with many family members.

Shiva and Krish decided to teach Rishita a lesson and hence scared her. Their plan was successful, however, they soon got exposed.

The viewers of Pandya Store saw how Dhara comes to know about this and beats them black and blue to teach them a lesson.

It was indeed an impactful scene as the two brothers who respect their sister-in-law Dhara so much quietly get beaten.

Fans went all praises for the sequence as it came out beautifully.

In one of her recent Instagram interviews, Shiny Doshi who plays Dhara was asked how much she enjoyed shooting this sequence.

The actress described her experience and also revealed that both Mohit Parmar and Kanwar Dhillon were bruised after shooting for this sequence.

Take a look:

Shiny Doshi also revealed that she felt very bad and also apologized to her darling co-stars.

Well, all three actors beautifully nailed the sequence in Pandya Store.

