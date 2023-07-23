Shivaan Shamra talks about his show Gauna: Ek Pratha

MUMBAI: Actor Shivaan Shamra, who plays the role of Prince Thakur in the show Gauna: Ek Pratha, says that he considers himself lucky to be part of the show. He says that he loves his character and his portrayal on the show.

“It's so special to be such a loving child of the family and to bond with Gehna. It's a rich-looking kid. I don't need any makeup or hair. Right now, the story revolves around me. It's a great show. I'm looking forward to making it famous,” he says.

Talking about working with producers Yash and Mamta Patnaik, he says, “It's a great feeling to support a team and love to work with them.” The TV industry has evolved over the years, says Shivaan, adding, “It's more advanced now. The content shown on TV has also evolved and people can relate to it more. But of course, OTT has given competition to TV.”